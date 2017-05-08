× Spokane police officers shoot man wearing hospital gown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police officers have shot a man wielding a knife and wearing a hospital gown in the city’s northeast side.

Police Chief Craig Meidl tells KREM TV that about 6 p.m. Sunday officers received a call about a reckless driver.

Meidl says that after a short chase, the driver got out of the car and ran from police.

The chief says that an officer reported the man had a knife and was starting to go after neighbors.

Authorities tell KREM that the officers stopped the man and used a Taser on him, but they were not able to control him.

Meidl says that’s when the officers shot the man. KREM reports that the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

Meidl tells KREM he could not say how many officers fired their weapons but said four or five officers responded to the call. Meidl said they will be reviewing body-camera video.