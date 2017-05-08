Sheriff’s office seeks anyone with information about fatal shooting in White Center early Sunday

SEATTLE — King County sheriff’s detectives are seeking anyone with information about a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center.

The sheriff’s office said video it has obtained shows numerous people in the general vicinity of the shooting when it happened.

Detectives said a birthday party was being held at a bar Saturday night into Sunday morning when at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a fight broke out between two groups of women inside of the bar. The fight ended up outside and numerous people were either watching or participating in the disturbance.

After the fight was over, the victim, a 31-year-old Seattle man, walked across the street with a woman who had been in the fight. He stood with a group of people before a man in the group pulled a gun and shot him in the head, killing him. The suspect then ran southbound, got into a vehicle and drove off.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a white, 1999-2001 BMW station wagon. The suspect is described as a black male, and was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Anyone with information or who may have taken cell phone video before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. Additionally anyone who may have been driving in the area or picked someone up from the area is asked to call. You may also be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

