Semi-truck hits Tukwila bridge causing Sounder train delays

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Sound Transit south line Sounders trains are delayed Monday morning after a semi-truck struck a Tukwila bridge.

As of 7:30 a.m., Sound Transit said the delay was at least 40 minutes.

“The trains are pretty punctual, it gets delayed every once in a while. This is probably the unique case of a delay I’ve experienced ever riding it,” said rider Jonathan Willams.

Crews are investigating the bridge for damage.