Seattle climber dies after fall on Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a 32-year-old Seattle climber has died in a 600-foot fall on Mount Hood.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered severe injuries after sliding down steep terrain Sunday morning. The climber was flown to a Portland-area hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

The climber was in the Hogsback area near the summit of the mountain when he fell.

Mount Hood is Oregon’s tallest peak. The summit at 11,240 feet (3.4 kilometers) attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year, many of whom make the ascent between April and June.