× Oreo’s newest flavor, ‘Firework,’ tastes a lot like Pop Rocks

Oreo has a new limited-edition flavor — and fans are ready to explode.

The flavor is called “Firework,” and includes creme filled with “popping candy” — which means unofficial Pop Rocks.

The cookies, which were first announced back in February, are available in select stores starting today.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oreo also announced a social media contest as they search for their next flavor idea. Today through July 14, you can submit flavor ideas on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest.

Oreo said the winner will receive “$500K and VIP OREO access to upcoming releases and top-secret prototypes.”

"Fan voting" will decide the winner.