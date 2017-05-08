× MTV Awards go gender-neutral

The MTV Movie and TV Awards managed to do something completely unprecedented in 2017: they gave out awards that were not separated by gender.

Instead of separate trophies for “best actor” and “best actress,” MTV awarded just one golden popcorn for “Best Actor in a Movie” and one more for “Best Actor in a Show.”

Emma Watson won “Best Actor in a Movie” for her performance as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, beating Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, and Taraji P. Henson for the honor. In her acceptance speech, Watson said the award shows that “acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, and that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories.”

Beauty and the Beast also won MTV’s “Movie of the Year” award. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” won “Show of the Year,” and series star Millie Bobby Brown won for “Best Actor in a Show.”