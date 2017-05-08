Family of teens killed in crash furious DUI driver now accused of drinking, parole violations

REDMOND, Wash. – Alexander Peder spent years behind bars for a 2010 crash that killed two Federal Way teenagers. Police said Peder was drunk at the time of the accident.

Peder is out of jail but he’s now facing new allegations that he avoided using his court-required interlock device and that he’s still been drinking, violating his probation terms.

The victim’s families were in court on Monday hoping a judge would reconsider the terms of his release and make sure Peder doesn’t have a chance to hurt anyone else.

“It’s hard to meet the man that killed your son,” said Randall King.

“I don’t want this man to kill anyone else,” said Mary Bobbit.

The families of Nick Hodges and Derek King remember the deadly crash like it happened yesterday. The boys’ car had broken down on I-5 in 2010 when Peder's vehicle crashed into it.

“I’m fearful that’s why I’m here, that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing,” said Bobbit.

Peder spent several years behind bars after being convicted but has since been released.

But prosecutors said last fall Peder repeatedly failed to use his at-home alcohol monitor and had been drinking; both go against his conditions of his probation.

“You haven’t done yourself any favor by skipping tests,” said Judge David E. Meyer.

In March Peder’s attorney convinced the judge to remove the at-home monitoring and his requirement to not drink alcohol in relation to the most recent accusations.

The decision outraged the victim’s families.

“People have to realize this is not safe driving,” said Bobbit.

“I think it’s a matter of time before he kills someone else,” said King. “That’s what I’m trying to stop.”

Prosecutors allege Peder has been driving a company car, one that doesn’t have an interlock device, and that he continues to drink alcohol.

Peder’s attorney said the at home monitor kept failing and that’s why he skipped the random tests.

On Monday, Judge Meyer decided to reverse his original decision, and amended the terms of Peder’s release to require him to not drink alcohol and use his at-home monitoring device.

“He’s got nothing to show me that he’s really been clean and sober for any period of time since this charge arose in October,” he said.

For the King and Bobbit families going through the court proceedings so many years after their son’s deaths is painful to say the least.

“Take all that into consideration, where’s the truth?” asked King. “Where’s the honestly from him?”

“My Nick was an awesome kid, wonderful sweet and kind,” said Bobbit. “We miss him so much. It’s so hard to be without him.”

Peder has five days to get his at-home monitor up and running at a cost of about $150 a month. Peder is scheduled to be back in court to face parole violation allegations later in May.