Convicted DUI driver to face judge in hearing involving interlock device requirement

REDMOND, Wash. – The man convicted of killing two Federal Way teens and injuring another will face a judge Monday afternoon.

Alexander Peder was convicted for his role in a DUI crash in 2010 that killed Derek King and Nick Hodges.

Peder did time in prison and was released but since then prosecutors allege he violated the conditions of parole, including not using an interlock device.

Since then Peder’s defense attorney convinced a judge to remove the interlock requirement of his probation and on Monday, King County Prosecutors will ask a judge to re-instate the condition.