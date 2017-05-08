× Arrests made as climate activists protest at JPMorgan Chase banks

SEATTLE (AP) — Climate activists opposed to oil pipeline projects are demonstrating at several JPMorgan Chase bank locations in Seattle.

They’re calling on the bank not to do business with TransCanada, the company pushing for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

An Associated Press photographer witnessed officers handcuffing and arresting three people at one bank branch in Seattle’s International District Monday afternoon. And the Seattle Police Department later confirmed that in a tweet.

Officers have made arrests at multiple bank branch locations following a series of demonstrations today. More info as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 8, 2017

Several protesters earlier stood in front of teller windows and told customers the bank was closed. A police sergeant gave the group a few warnings to leave before officers moved in to make arrests.

A police spokesman could not immediately say how many people had been arrested during demonstrations Monday.

Several dozen protesters sang, chanted and drummed both inside and outside other bank locations.

Chase spokeswoman Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot in an email declined to comment on the protests. She did not respond to a follow-up email.