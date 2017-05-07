Woman claims she was discriminated against at Kent credit union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- It's a possible case of discrimination. A Seattle-area woman claims she was refused service at a credit union because of the religious garments she was wearing.

It happened Friday at the Sound Credit Union in Kent.

Jamela is a black Muslim woman. She didn't want to go on camera or talk specifically about what happened, but she did give us permission to show the video she recorded of what took place inside that bank Friday.

According to Jamela's Facebook post, it all started when she was told by a teller to "take off her hood," which she says she did, to abide by their policy.

She was wearing her religious garments that day.

She claimed two men were served before her and both of them were wearing hats.

So she then asked to speak to the supervisor there, and that's when it seems things quickly got out of hand.

Jamela said she believes, in this case, she was discriminated against.

On Sunday, she said she is still very shaken up by this whole experience.

She said she does want this to happen to anybody, and nobody should ever be treated this way.

The bank has since made a statement saying, in part, that they did not handle the situation well, and will consider revising their policy going forward.

The ordeal has already gotten quite the attention by many people on social media alone.

Many of them also commented online how upset that she was treated this way.