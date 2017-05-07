Small earthquake rattles Bonney Lake Sunday
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A small earthquake shook Bonney Lake early Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The magnitude-2.8 earthquake struck about 1:13 p.m., southwest of Bonney Lake.
The earthquake comes as a number of small quakes rattled Western Washington in recent days.
Last week, at least 20 small earthquakes hit near the Kitsap Peninsula between Wednesday and Thursday.
A 3.3 magnitude was the first of the swarm, reported at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday about 1.4 miles northeast of Bremerton.
Kitsap County dispatch said they received a couple calls about the earthquake, but there are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.
On Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center reported a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in the Aleutian Islands chain.