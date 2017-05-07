× Seattle police officer arrested on drug-trafficking charges

SEATTLE — The U.S. Attorney’s office says a Seattle police officer was among four people arrested on drug-trafficking charges.

The Seattle Times reports that the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay after the Saturday arrest.

The narcotics investigation involves the Seattle Police Department, FBI, DEA and Homeland Security.

All four individuals are scheduled to appear in U. S. District Court in Seattle on Monday.

No further details were made available. The complaints in the case remain sealed until the court appearance.

The officer was not immediately identified.