Seahawks’ Justin Britt asking the public for help to find stolen car

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks starting center Justin Britt is asking the public for help after his car was stolen Sunday morning.

Britt posted photos on Twitter asking for help finding a black Chrysler 300 with a licenses plate beginning with the letter B.

Britt said for safety purposes he did not want to release the rest of the plate number.

Renton police confirm that someone named Justin Britt reported a stolen car on Sunday, but had no other information at this time.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 if you can help catch the suspect who stole Britt’s car. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This car was stolen early this morning in Renton. If you see this car please contact the Police and myself with information. pic.twitter.com/vSq8ZNL51a — Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) May 7, 2017