Meet Sweetie! #WhyNotMePets

Meet America’s Sweetheart, or Sweetie for short. She’s named after the song “America’s Sweetheart” by the singer Elle King. She has actually supported the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in the past.

Just like her name, Sweetie is a really special girl. So Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s “Why Not Me Pets” campaign to help find her a home.

Sweetie has a neurological condition so she can be a little unstable and has a “bobble head”. It’s hard for her to pay attention for long periods of time and she may never be fully house broken. But the folks at the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue say she loves to be around other dogs and if she’s with the right one may pick up on their good habits.

Sweetie also loves cats and kids, so she would make a great companion for an active family. They just need to have plenty of patience! If you’re interested in adopting her, you can email the rescue at adopt@motleyzoo.org.