Man dies after being shot in the head in Seattle; police investigate 2 other shootings overnight

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a man was fatally wounded in an overnight shooting in the White Center area of Seattle.

Police say a fight broke out about 2 a.m. Sunday in the women’s bathroom at the Taradise Bar located at 9808 16 Ave SW.

Someone opened fire, and a man attempting to break up the fight was found shot in the head, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details on what led up to the shooting were available, and there is no information on a possible suspect.

Detectives are also investigating two other separate and unrelated shootings, reported overnight in the Seattle area.

A man was shot multiple times on First Hill at about 1 a.m. Sunday. The victim said the suspect shot multiple times, entered a waiting car and drove away. The victim was struck once in the back and leg.

Another man was shot in the Beacon Hill neighborhood at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

Gang unit detectives will be conducting all follow-up investigations.