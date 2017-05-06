Seattle’s Opening Day Boating Season 2017

Seattle, Wash. – It’s Seattle’s opening day of boating season and of course, it’s tradition to have a parade.

The ceremonial cannon fire marks the official start to opening day of boating season 2017. This year’s theme is Emerald City Oz.

“The sun is shining so it’s awesome this year,” said boater Debbie Galloway.

The weather surely cooperated with the pomp and circumstance of the day.

“It’s a blessing. It’s joy. It’s joy in the sun,” said boater Aiesh Ragih.

Lively waters ushered-in the fleet of boats.

“There’s always an element of surprise that you always look forward to. Like sometimes there’s a barge that comes down with a unique set of people that come through. So you never know what the surprises are going to be,” said Yacht Club Admiral 2015 Sally Cole.

Some 200 volunteers helped to put on this annual event and crowds of people came out to cheer them on.

“It’s all about the history of Seattle. It’s about making new friends. Having fun with friends I’ve known for a long time and it’s all about tradition,” said Galloway.

The Windemere Cup started back in 1986. The highlight is the rowing competition between an international or national crew and the University of Washington. Both the UW women’s and men’s crews won today.