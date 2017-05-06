× Police: WA man among 3 dead following apparent boating accident

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A man from Washington state and a man and woman from Wyoming have died in an eastern Idaho reservoir.

Officials on Saturday identified the three as 69-year-old Leo S. Britt of Grapeview, Washington, 64-year-old Niel Hines of Jefferson City, Wyoming, and 44-year-old Sydney Hines of Jefferson City, Wyoming.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the three were apparently trying to cross Palisades Reservoir on Thursday on a camping trip when their small motor boat capsized.

Investigators say their bodies were recovered Friday and all three wore lifejackets. Officials say they appear to have died of hypothermia in the cold water before being able to reach shore.