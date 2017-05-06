Washington one of the biggest water offenders

A new report says the water systems that deliver water to 77 million people in the United States reported violating the Safe Water Drinking act. And Washington was one of the biggest offenders. Our state had the sixth most violations per person.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the majority of the cases, a bacteria called coliform or sewage was found in the water. While that bacteria by itself isn't very dangerous, it can signify that there are other things in the water that can make you sick.

The report was published this week by the Natural Resources Defense Council.