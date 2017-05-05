‘You’re rich’: Court releases Aaron Hernandez’s letter to fiancee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — The letter former NFL Patriots star Aaron Hernandez wrote to his fiancee before committing suicide was made public by the court Friday.

Below is what Hernandez wrote:

“Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and i want you to live life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics [sic] is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – those are my boys. (YOU’RE RICH) I knew I loved you = Savage Garden.”

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in Lloyd’s 2013 killing. The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in prison last month, five days after being acquitted in a separate double slaying in 2012.

Last week, his lawyers asked that his murder conviction be vacated under case law in Massachusetts that has held that when a defendant dies before an appeal is decided, the conviction is vacated. Hernandez’s appeal hadn’t been heard yet when he killed himself.

CNN contributed to this report.