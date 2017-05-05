Stefan Campbell: Convicted child predator, High-Violent Offender fresh out of prison — already in wind, wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

There’s an unregistered sex offender roaming free in the Tri-Cities.

Not only is Stefan Campbell a child predator convicted of indecent liberties — he’s a High-Violent Offender who just got out of prison and is already in the wind.

He’s breaking probation for not one, not two, but three felony failure to register as a sex offender convictions. He’s been busted for eight in all.

His rap sheet also includes domestic violence assault, obstructing law enforcement, auto theft and drugs.

Department of Corrections officers think he’s still hiding in the Tri-Cities area and could be with a man only known as “Junior.”

He has a nationwide warrant, so wherever he’s caught he’ll be coming back to the Tri-Cities to face justice.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.