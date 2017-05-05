Perry Horton: Convicted felon accused of threatening to kill family members — wanted in Yakima

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

A convicted felon accused of threatening to kill his family members is wanted in Yakima.

Detectives say Perry Horton has a history of frightening the victims, who got a restraining order against him. Seems Horton didn’t like that, so detectives say he picked up the phone and told a victim on the other line he was going to kill the family members for slapping a ‘no contact’ order on him.

Detectives say Horton’s anger and unpredictability is fueled by a history of alcohol and drug abuse — and he could be using meth right now.

Perry Horton is 55 years old, 6’0” and weighs 250 pounds.

His rap sheet includes multiple arrests for threats and DUI’s and felony convictions for drugs and theft.

His warrant is for felony harassment with threats to kill and intimidation.

If you know where Yakima Police can find him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tips leads to his arrest.