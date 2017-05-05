× More Mariners woes: James Paxton headed to DL

SEATTLE – Another day, another Seattle Mariners pitcher on the disabled list.

James Paxton, perhaps the lone bright spot in the Mariners’ starting rotation this season, was placed on the disabled list Friday.

Paxton is on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, with a left forearm strain.

The Mariners are already reeling from the loss of two other starting pitchers.

Felix Hernandez is out 3-4 weeks with right shoulder bursitis, and Drew Smyly is on the 60-day DL with a flexor tendon strain.