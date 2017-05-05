× Harborview Medical Center would lose $627 million under new health care bill

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center would lose $627 million of federal revenue by 2026 under the health care bill that passed in the House on Thursday.

Harborview’s executive director Paul Hayes joined Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell on Friday to discuss the bill’s implications on local health care.

Sen. Maria Cantwell said an Obamacare repeal would take $1.4 billion out of the state’s economy each year. Adding that 600,000 people in Washington would lose Medicaid coverage.

#AHCA is a budget mechanism to cut care & cost shift to the states. Find me a Republican governor in the U.S. who thinks that’s a good idea. pic.twitter.com/65hJ74UdgV — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) May 5, 2017

“I’m appalled by the action taken today in the House to jam Trumpcare through, regardless of the extraordinary harm it would do to patients and families,” Senator Murray said.

Rep. Dave Reichert (R-Auburn) voted against the health care bill, saying it was rushed through.

Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers wrote an op-ed Friday for The Washington Post explaining that her son has a preexisting condition which is one of the reasons why she voted for the Affordable Health Care Act.

What’s next?

The bill now heads to the Senate where it faces daunting challenges because of the same ideological splits between conservative and moderate Republicans that nearly killed it in the House.

Trump said he is confident the bill will pass the Senate, calling Obamacare “essentially dead.”

“This is a great plan. I actually think it will get even better. This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it,” Trump said at a celebratory White House appearance with House Republicans.