Eddie Lacy holds garage sale for charity before move from Green Bay to Seattle

DE PERE, Wis. — Eddie Lacy may be gone from the Green Bay Packers, but he left a nice legacy in his wake as he preps to move to Seattle to join the Seahawks.

The running back launched a two-day garage sale at his home in suburban Green Bay on Friday and it was basically sold out before dinner. T-shirts, unused Under Armor cleats, Packers hoodies and more — all gone in a matter of hours.

Early morning prep in Green Bay for @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42's charity garage sale! #EddiesGarageSale pic.twitter.com/Ie2RixC1bH — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 5, 2017

Less than 2 hrs tho? Only thing left is my 6 pc sectional. Get it by 5p. Nothing left to sell tomorrow🤷🏿‍♂️. No 💰like charity💰🙌🏿. Thank you pic.twitter.com/lVrNJvtcih — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 5, 2017

Lacy says he is donating 100 percent of the proceeds to charity. Items that go unsold will be donated to Freedom House in Green Bay, which serves area families in need of housing.

Lacy, a star in college at Alabama, spent his first four seasons with the Packers and rushed for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent during the offseason.

Caution ⚠️ ya won't find any Fine China, Gucci sneaks or flat screens, I'm pretty simple. Just raising a few bucks for a good cause. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/0C7c85xYyy — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 6, 2017