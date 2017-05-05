Daniel Taffolla: Being accused of burglarizing house is bad enough — but downright despicable when homeowners are your parents

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY –

Yakima County detectives say Daniel Taffolla busted into his parents’ home and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of their belongings.

Detectives say Taffolla has a lengthy criminal past that’s really messed with his family relationships. They say his parents told him he wasn’t allowed at their house in the West Valley area — but he didn’t listen — and detectives say his family caught him red-handed leaving the house with their stuff.

The family later recovered the thousands’ worth of their belongings at a place Taffola had been staying — but detectives say Taffola didn’t stop — accused of then breaking into the family business in Yakima days later and stealing more stuff.

Taffolla’s wanted for the burglaries and trespassing in Yakima and in Ellensburg for a DUI.

He’s been arrested for burglary and a bunch of drunk driving crimes before.

Let’s help get him behind bars where he can hopefully cool out and start respecting his parents — especially with Mother’s Day right around the corner.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your anonymous information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.