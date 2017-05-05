Burien Family Pleas for Answers After Gang-Related Shooting Kills ‘Junior’

Burien, Wash. – The family of a 21-year-old shooting victim is speaking out tonight searching for answers. The mother and aunt of Eddie Plata, Jr. known as ‘Junior’ plea for the community to come forward to find his killer.

“He was my spoiled brat. He was my left hip,” said shooting victim’s mother Carmen Requena.

Carmen Requena remembers her son Eddie Plata, Jr. fondly as she and her sister Maria Rios-Gerstner look at his pictures; memories they keep close to the heart.

“He loved his Mama,” said shooting victim’s aunt Maria Rios-Gerstner.

Despite the soft spot for his mom, Junior hit hard times. His mother says he joined a gang three years ago in Burien called ‘VL.’ But a year and a half ago, she says he wanted a fresh start after realizing that was not the lifestyle for him.

“He didn’t hang out with those crowds. He had different friends and he was trying to get himself together, but he unfortunately didn’t have to opportunity for it,” said Requena.

21-year-old Eddie Plata, Jr. was gunned down while standing right in front of an AM/PM convenience store off Ambaum Blvd and 136th St SW in Burien. Police say two men went up to him, shot him, and then took off in a vehicle.

“I just felt like my heart had broken. I couldn’t believe it. It was the worst thing in the world,” said Requena.

Crime scene tape wrapped around the Burien gas station as investigators combed through the scene. Junior was killed in Burien within hours of two other shootings in Federal Way and in the Rainier Valley; all in South King County.

“There are ebbs and flows in violence that has occurred between the gangs and we’re in one of those periods of times where the violence is more active,” said King County Sheriff’s Office Operations County Southwest Precinct Captain Scott Somers.

That says its means more shootings, more killings, more families left devastated. King County Sheriff’s Office Operations County Southwest Precinct Captain Scott Somers says the recent rash of violence is because of conflict between Hispanic gangs.

“We know who they are. We’re going to be watching their activities. We know how they operate,” said Somers.

He’s asking the community to step up and speak out.

“It’s the community that has to work together as a team that helps us successfully arrest and prosecute people before anybody gets hurt,” said Somers.

Carmen and Maria say their family will keep fighting while supporting the siblings and cousins Junior left behind. Maria plans to move her family out of Burien and away from the neighborhood where her son got off track. She says in the wake of Junior’s death they’re demanding justice and answers.

“It’s justice not just for our family but justice for the community,” said Rios-Gerstner.

“You had no right taking my son’s life and you will pay for what you’ve done,” said Requena.

The King County Sheriff’s office tells us the shootings that happened within hours of Junior’s may be gang-related. Captain Somers says the community must be vigilant and come forward with any information regarding all crimes. If you know anything about the killing of Eddie Plata, Junior you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You can leave an anonymous tip and get up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS.