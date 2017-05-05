× Bainbridge Island man arrested in murder of Sequim woman

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) _ An 18-year-old Bainbridge Island resident is under arrest for the murder of a 71-year-old woman.

Clallam County Sheriff’s detectives were called to the Sequim home of Cynthia Little at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday after friends discovered her deceased.

Deputies determined that Little was a victim of homicidal violence and her vehicle was missing.

Officials say the stolen vehicle was located at the Bainbridge Island home of Benjamin Bonner. He was taken into custody and booked on a murder charge.

Chief Deputy Brian King says Bonner is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Clallam County Superior Court. It was not immediately known if he has retained a lawyer.