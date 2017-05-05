Attorney accused of egging cars in front of parents’ million-dollar home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. -- An Oklahoma attorney has been charged with a misdemeanor crime for allegedly vandalizing cars parked in front of her parent's million-dollar home.

On Feb. 11, a witness called 911 to report the incident near the corner of Wilshire and Waverly.

The 911 caller said he was driving by when he saw a woman in a white shirt hurling raw eggs at parked cars.

A neighbor across the street captured the entire incident on surveillance video.

The suspect allegedly egged five cars that were legally parked in front of a home in the 1500 block of Wilshire Ave.

According to Nichols Hills Police Chief Steven Cox, officers talked to several neighbors who confirmed the family who lives at the home has been involved in a longstanding showdown with City Hall over the parking along the street in front of their home.

It is legal for cars to park on their side of the street.

"I couldn't even imagine why somebody would be upset that cars were parked on the street legally," said Cox.

Police arrested 37-year-old Kelly Hensley for the crime. Hensley is an attorney who lives with her mom and dad.

Officers reviewed the surveillance video before arresting Hensley.

She has been charged with a misdemeanor crime for "molesting a standing vehicle."

On Thursday, her attorney said that Hensley had declined to comment about the case.