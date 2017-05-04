‘This is a tragedy:’ Police say innocent couple injured in South Seattle shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are searching for the shooters who opened fire sending bullets into the car of an innocent couple driving in South Seattle. Paramedics rushed the husband and wife to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.

Seattle Police Lt. Seth Dietrich said the couple tried to drive in between two cars partially blocking Martin Luther King Jr. Way when people inside those cars started shooting.

“This is a tragedy. This is an absolute tragedy,” Lt. Dietrich said. “It is so sad. These people just minding their own business and getting caught up in it.”

After they were shot, the couple crashed their car. At last check, a hospital spokesperson said the husband was in serious condition and his wife was being treated and expected to be released.

Investigators closed a section of MLK Way near South Norman Street where the shooting happened. Police do not have a good description of the suspects or their vehicles.