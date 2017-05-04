Teenage goaltender helps Seattle Thunderbirds to championship series

KENT, Wash. – For the second straight year, the Seattle Thunderbirds have reached the Western Hockey League championship. Many of the veterans have returned to this years squad to give the TBirds a legitimate shot at winning their first title in team history.

Leading the team between the pipes is 16-year old goaltender, Carl Stankowski. The rookie Stankowski took over for injured starter, Rylan Toth in March, and has been the netminder for the Thunderbirds ever since. All he's done is post a 12-2 record in the postseason with a 2.48 goals against average.

The last time the Thunderbirds had a 16-year old goaltender win a playoff game was Calvin Pickard back in 2009. Pickard is currently playing in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche. Stankowski will be eligible for the NHL Draft in 2018.