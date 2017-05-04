× Richard Sherman trade talks are over, Pete Carroll says

SEATTLE — Richard Sherman trade talks are over.

That’s according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll who spoke to 710 ESPN Seattle on Thursday.

When asked if trade talks were over, Carroll told the station “yes” and that he doesn’t think anyone can make a “worthwhile” offer. He also said the team’s relationship with the cornerback is “as good as it’s ever been.”

Carroll did go on to say, in general, the process of speaking with teams is always ongoing and people can call at any time.

But Carroll told the station the chances of moving Sherman are essentially “zero percent.”

Pretty easy to "Parse Pete" Carroll w/us today

-Compete Everyday is not comfortable for players

-Sherm trade is dead

-Bigger, Faster,Younger — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) May 4, 2017

Last month, Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team had listened to trade offers regarding Sherman, but downplayed that a deal might actually happen.

