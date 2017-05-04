Fast-moving thunderstorms, with lightning strikes, roll through Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A series of thunderstorms, complete with lightning strikes and some hail, were rolling through Western Washington Thursday afternoon, knocking out power to some areas of Kent as it moved from south to north in the Puget Sound area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said it had received reports of branches and trees down 4 miles east of Grand Mound in Thurston County.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for large parts of western Oregon and Washington until 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Oregon and Washington until 11 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/TbVBk9OgzI — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 4, 2017

Lightning strike, as seen from Q13 News' Capitol Hill camera. Take care out there! pic.twitter.com/ssQUgCBBEq — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) May 4, 2017