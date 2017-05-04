× Judge sanctions, fines lawyer of man who accused mayor of sex abuse

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Thursday sanctioned the lawyer for the man who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually molesting him when he was a teenager for “flagrant” violations of ethical rules.

The Seattle Times reports the judge fined lawyer Lincoln Beauregard $5,000 for violating the rules of civil procedure.

Beauregard filed a lawsuit on April 4 claiming Murray paid a man for sex when he was a teenage dropout in the 1980s. Murray has vehemently denied the allegations, saying they are politically motivated.

King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea-Galvan said she’ll take away Beauregard’s ability to file documents if his conduct continues. Murray’s lawyer had twice called for sanctions against Beauregard, accusing him of trying to generate negative publicity against Murray.

Beauregard said he will appeal the judge’s decision.

“We respect the Judge’s ruling, but believe it violates the Constitution, including the freedom of the press,” Beauregard said in an email.

Murray has also denied allegations by three other men who say he paid them for sex when they were teens. This week Beauregard filed a sworn declaration by a man jailed on drug charges accusing Murray of paying him for sex when the man was a teenager decades ago. The declaration included a photograph of Beauregard and the man smiling inside the King County Jail.

Murray’s spokesman, Jeff Reading, praised the judge’s ruling.

“We’ve said all along that opposing counsel seems more intent on trying his case in the court of public opinion than in a court of law, and today the judge agreed with us,” Reading said in a statement. “Mayor Murray deserves a right to due process, and it is our hope that the court’s actions today will prevent opposing counsel from further undermining this basic right.”