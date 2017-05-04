× Inside look at Amazon’s new spheres

SEATTLE — Q13 News got its first look inside the Amazon spheres in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood on Thursday.

The $4 billion urban campus has buildings stretching across three blocks.

The spheres are five stories high. The largest sphere will be more than 90 feet tall and more than 130 feet in diameter. They will have room for more than 800 people inside at once.

They are meant to be a place where Amazon employees can think and work in an environment that more closely resembles work than an office. There won’t be any enclosed offices or conference spaces.

The spheres will be filled with more than 400 plant species. During the day, the temperature of the spheres will be 72 degrees with 60% humidity.

The plants have been growing in Woodinville. The first plant arrived to the spheres on Thursday.

The buildings are expected to open in early 2018. To see more of the inside of the spheres, click here.