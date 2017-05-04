Police investigating shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating a shooting reported Thursday afternoon in Federal Way.
Few details were immediately known, but Federal Way Police spokesperson Cathy Schrock confirmed to Q13 News that a shooting had occurred.
Shortly after noon, there was a large police presence near South 288th Street and Pacific Highway South.
It was unclear if anyone was injured.
47.343431 -122.312180