Detectives searching for man who pulled gun on 2 people in Seattle

SEATTLE — Investigators are trying to find a man who pulled a gun on two people Wednesday evening in south Seattle.

According to Seattle police, around 8 p.m. a man and a woman were crossing Rainier Avenue South and South Genesee Street when they passed in front of a black 2004 Volvo. They said the car was stopped at the intersection.

The traffic signal changed while they were crossing the street. That’s when police say a man in the Volvo and began shouting comments about their weight and sexual orientation.

A few blocks away at Lucille Street, the victims encountered the suspect again. This time, police say, someone inside the car threw a bottle which hit the male victim’s arm.

The victims encountered the car a third time at Rainier and South Orcas where the Volvo was stopped at a red light. Police say the victims took a photo of the car and that’s when a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the victims.

The two people ducked behind another car until the suspects drove away.

The man with the gun is described as a man in his late 20s, 6′ tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black hat and t-shirt, brown pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 206-684-5550. The investigation is being handled by SPD bias crime investigators.