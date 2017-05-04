Detectives investigating discovery of human remains in Cowlitz River

Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains near a boat launch along the Cowlitz River.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, several people were fishing in the river Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a pair of fishing waders caught on a branch.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the waders were contained human remains. The guide boat helped bring the waders to shore at the Mandy Road Boat Launch.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators say they are working to determine if the remains belong to a Des Moines man reported missing earlier this year.