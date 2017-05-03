Woman escapes attacker by kicking him in head; expert talks of self-defense tools

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 22-year-old woman was walking to work just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on Bickford Avenue in Snohomish when, investigators say, a man grabbed her and threw her to ground, pulling off her clothing.

Snohomish County sheriff’s investigators say she fought him and got away after kicking him in the head, then flagged down a driver to call 911.

On Wednesday, detectives released a sketch of the man they’re seeking.

It comes on the heels of similar attacks in Seattle. Seattle Police just arrested a 33-year-old Bellevue man believed to be responsible for three attacks on women in Seattle.

While the crimes from two different counties are not connected, security experts say assaults like these can happen anywhere, at any time. So whether you’re trained in self-defense or weapons, education is key.

Tiffany Causer, of the Lynnwood Gun business, says buying a gun or a Taser or Mace won’t protect you, but knowing exactly how to use them will. These items can run from a few dollars to a couple hundred, but whatever you decide, you should talk to an expert first.

“Learning and training; don’t stop at just training with one thing. Learn multiple things and keep training with those,” says Causer.

The suspect in the Snohomish attack is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-7, average build, short hair and stubble, wearing a gray or tan plaid jacket, brown pants or jeans, and last seen traveling on foot southbound on Bickford Avenue. Anyone with information should call 911.