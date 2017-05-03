× Weak earthquake near Bremerton triggers at least 6 aftershocks

BREMERTON, Wash. — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Kitsap Peninsula Wednesday triggering at least half a dozen aftershocks, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The weak quake was reported at 12:20 p.m. about 1.4 miles northeast of Bremerton.

At least six aftershocks were reported three hours after the first quake, however, most people could not feel them.

The aftershocks:

12:28 p.m. 1.5 12:31 p.m. 2.0 12:54 p.m. 1.5 1:02 p.m. 1.5 1:35 p.m. 1.2 3:05 p.m. 2.1

Kitsap County dispatch said they received a couple calls about the earthquake, but there are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

