Weak earthquake near Bremerton triggers at least 6 aftershocks
BREMERTON, Wash. — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Kitsap Peninsula Wednesday triggering at least half a dozen aftershocks, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The weak quake was reported at 12:20 p.m. about 1.4 miles northeast of Bremerton.
At least six aftershocks were reported three hours after the first quake, however, most people could not feel them.
The aftershocks:
|12:28 p.m.
|1.5
|12:31 p.m.
|2.0
|12:54 p.m.
|1.5
|1:02 p.m.
|1.5
|1:35 p.m.
|1.2
|3:05 p.m.
|2.1
Kitsap County dispatch said they received a couple calls about the earthquake, but there are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.
47.565007 -122.626977