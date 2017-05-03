Too Cute: 10 heeler puppies, dogs rescued from ‘horrendous’ facility put up for adoption

SEATTLE — Ten heeler puppies and dogs rescued from a “horrendous” breeding-hoarding situation in Washington are now up for adoption.

Pasado’s Safe Haven said it partnered with law enforcement to seize the 10 dogs from a facility in Eastern Washington.

“The stench and lack of sanitation in the home was so bad that the Pasado’s Safe Haven rescue team had to wear full hazmat suits during the process,” the the animal sanctuary said, adding that the offender was charged with 10 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

Once the 10 rescued dogs were safe, the sanctuary gave them veterinarian medical care, including spay and neutering.

“Although a little shy, these dogs are doing amazingly well, and are expected to do great in loving homes,” the sanctuary said. “Ages range from 4 months to 8 years.”

The dogs were put up for adoption or foster homes on Wednesday, May 3.

More information about Pasado’s Safe Haven can be found here: www.PasadoSafeHaven.org.