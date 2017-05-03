Thursday’s sudden warm up is a recipe for thunderstorms across the Pacific Northwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Puget Sound is forecasted to hit 70 degrees today for the first time this year, but the added warmth in the atmosphere brings a chance for severe weather Thursdays evening especially in the foothills.

"When the air mass flips over tomorrow afternoon that's when we get this risk of some thunderstorms," Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says.

Cities and towns east of Interstate-5 could see some hail and gusty winds beginning Thursday about 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Cities and towns west of I-5 are at a higher risk for severe weather. Stevenson says residents could see strong or damaging wind gusts and larger than normal hail.

"We got so much instability because we got this warm moist air sitting at the ground and then in comes this push of cooler air right in off the ocean," Stevenson explains. "The way the air interacts with the mountains, that may cause circulation that creates thunderstorms."

Until then, enjoy the sunny, warm Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Warmer weather, finally!

We're forecasted to hit 70 degrees sometime on Wednesday. It will be the first time the region has been that warm in 175 days. Stevenson said the sun should burn off the cloud layer as the day goes forward allowing for a nice, warm afternoon and evening.

Thursday morning will be spectacular, according to Stevenson. Overnight temperatures shouldn't drop too much creating for a warm sunny start to Thursday, but bring the umbrella because rain and thunderstorms will move into the region by late afternoon and evening.

Breezy and scattered showers for Friday and Saturday, but Stevenson says Sunday through Tuesday of next week should feel like the spring we've been waiting for with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows near 45 degrees.