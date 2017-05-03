EVERETT, Wash. -- The Everett Police Department conducted an active shooter training scenario at the Everett Mall in April. The training is part of Everett Police doing a series of monthly scenarios to train officers for an active shooter situation at the Everett Mall.
Police officers train at Everett Mall
-
Train hits empty car stuck on tracks in Monroe
-
Shooting at upscale Florida mall leaves 2 dead
-
Man killed in shooting at Everett apartment building, police investigating
-
Everett police investigating shooting that left man dead, another injured
-
Everett teen who left her newborn in dumpster sentenced to 6 months in jail
-
-
Driver ditches car after crash abandoning woman who died from her injuries
-
Sheriff warns of ‘frightening’ kidnapping scam targeting western Washington
-
City of Everett sues drugmaker for letting OxyContin flood black market
-
Dallas paramedic shooting suspect found dead, 2nd body found
-
Husband’s bail set at $1 million in wife’s death in Mill Creek
-
-
33-year-old Lake Stevens man holding knife fatally shot by police
-
Everett teen admits leaving newborn in dumpster
-
Simple jaywalking escalates quickly, ends with stolen truck crashing near South Hill Mall: Puyallup police