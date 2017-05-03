Police officers train at Everett Mall

EVERETT, Wash. -- The Everett Police Department conducted an active shooter training scenario at the Everett Mall in April. The training is part of Everett Police doing a series of monthly scenarios to train officers for an active shooter situation at the Everett Mall.