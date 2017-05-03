× One killed, one wounded in shooting in south Seattle

SEATTLE — Two people were struck by gunfire—one fatally—in a shooting Wednesday night near Rainier Avenue South and South College Street, Seattle police said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of gunfire found a deceased young female inside a vehicle. “At this time, detectives believe the vehicle was targeted in the shooting,” SPD said in a news release.

A wounded man was found in a nearby business. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

At the same time of the shooting at Rainer Avenue and College Street, police said, they received a report of gunfire at Rainier Avenue South and South Genesee Street. No victims were located at that scene, but police did locate shell casings in the area.

Homicide and Gang Unit detectives are investigating both of the incidents and whether they may be connected.

If you have any information about either case, you are urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000 or 911.