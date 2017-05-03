× Officials seek jail alternatives for low-level offenders

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) _ Washington officials are talking about converting a building for a new sobering center and pre-prosecution diversion program.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pFBk27 ) Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary said Tuesday that the purposed center is part of the county and Everett city officials’ effort to get people with mental illnesses or addiction help instead of locking them up.

The plans for the center are aligned with the Office of Neighborhoods which began partnering deputies with social workers two years ago.

Trenary says the center would connect people social service resources. Its purposed pre-prosecution program would serve as an alternative to jail for low-level nonviolent offenders.

The county is also eyeing the former Carnegie library. It has plans to convert it into a social service hub with transitional housing in the coming years.