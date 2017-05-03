× Two men apparently tried to lure 13-year-old girl, Olympia police say

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Police are looking for two men after a girl said they apparently planned to lure her into a car in Olympia on Wednesday morning.

The girl said she was waiting at a bus stop in the 4600 block of Oyster Bay Rd. NW when two men in a new white sedan stopped about 100 feet away from her. She said the man driving got out of the car dressed in all black, wearing a hoodie with the hood pulled over his head.

She said he began walking quickly toward her, but the passenger – who was dressed similarly to the driver – jumped out and said “we can’t do this right now, a car is coming.”

She said the men got back in the car and drove away.

The car is possibly a Prius, and the license-plate number is unknown.