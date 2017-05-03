× Man shoots brother while drunkenly playing with loaded gun

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man shot and seriously injured his younger brother in Spanaway while drunkenly playing with a loaded revolver.

The News Tribune reports that it happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says four men were drinking in a trailer while playing with an unloaded revolver. They were pointing it at each other and passed it around.

The gun owner then loaded the gun and put it away.

A little while later, he pulled the gun back out and pointed it at his brother and pulled the trigger, forgetting it was loaded.

He shot his younger brother in the head.

The brother, who is in his late teens or early 20s, was hospitalized in critical condition.