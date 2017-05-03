Man faces 21 charges for felony harassment of children

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police say nearly two dozen charges are expected against a man following an incident at a Yakima child development center.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 19 children ages 3 and 4 were playing in a fenced area at the center when police say a 31-year-old man approached Tuesday morning.

Police say the children were never in immediate danger but the man — a documented mental health patient — used hand gestures mimicking a gun and threatened to kill them.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of 21 counts of felony harassment involving the children and two adults with them.