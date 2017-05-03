× Is your favorite show in danger of being canceled?

(CNN) — The start of May brought with it the first bit of bad news for anxious TV fans awaiting word on the fates of their favorite shows: Fox’s baseball drama “Pitch” will not get a second season.

The freshman show, from “This Is Us” executive producer Dan Fogelman, was one of dozens of scripted broadcast shows in TV limbo. (New shows “Time After Time” and “Doubt” preceded “Pitch” in death.)

Networks are expected to make their renewals official in the lead-up to their annual Upfronts presentations in New York City. Broadcast presentations begin May 15.

Recent trends have seen some easy-call renewals for freshman series, including “This Is Us,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Riverdale.” Veterans like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Big Bang Theory,” “NCIS,” and “Supernatural” also learned their fates months ago.

Then there are the shows whose futures remain cloudy — some more than others.

While the likes of “Fresh off the Boat,” “Modern Family,” and NBC’s “Chicago” have not officially been renewed, all signs point to sunny returns.

As for some others?

“24: Legacy” (Fox) – “24” without Jack Bauer struggled to bring in the audiences quite the same way the original did. As as result, it might be out of time.

“2 Broke Girls” (CBS) – Back in March, CBS renewed 16 of its existing series and this Beth Behrs and Kat Denning comedy wasn’t one of them. With ratings down and space for new shows on the network’s schedule scarce, “2 Broke Girls” may have served up its last laughs.

“American Crime” (ABC) – This is powerful series that gets low ratings but lots of acclaim, including 14 Emmy nominations. ABC will have to carefully weigh its options.

“The Blacklist: Redemption” (NBC) – This “Blacklist” spin-off is likely on the renewal blacklist.

“Blindspot” (NBC) – NBC can’t be blind to this once-promising show’s fizzle. The decision will likely hinder on whether the network believes it has a strong enough replacement.

“The Catch” (ABC) – As “Off the Map” proved years ago, being the house of Shondaland doesn’t get you a free renewal pass. Ratings haven’t improved for this series — even after a Season 2 creative reboot — and it might be set loose.

“Code Black” (CBS) – CBS’s love for this medical drama has all but flatlined.

“Elementary” (CBS) – Sherlock and Joan may have solved their final case. And, apparently, some of the show’s writers are feeling worried about decision time. After the WGA reached a deal with studios early Tuesday morning, writer Robert Hewitt Wolfe‏ joked on Twitter, “Okay, now I can go back to stressing out about the official renewal for #Elementary.”

“Gotham” (Fox) – A passionate fanbase of comic book lovers might save Gotham from the darkness of cancellation.

“Imaginary Mary” (ABC) – Any chances for renewal are likely imaginary.

“iZombie” (The CW) – As one of the few shows not yet renewed by the CW, this young adult zombie tale may just walk into a surprise renewal.

“New Girl” (Fox) – The recent season finale could serve as a series finale if you squint. Its return may hinge on how strong Fox’s crop of new comedies are.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (ABC) – The network’s relationship with Marvel could keep the agents in action one more season.

“Once Upon a Time” (ABC) – Rumors of a “reset” may mean ABC feels this long-running series isn’t out of stories yet.

“The Originals” (The CW) – Fans of this “Vampire Diaries” spin-off might be out for blood if the CW doesn’t give it at least a short final season for a wrap up.

“Quantico” (ABC) – Like its cliffhangers, the fate of this Priyanka Chopra-led action/drama is going to be a nail-biter.

“The Real O’Neals” (ABC) – If there’s any family show to be worried about on ABC, it’s this one. For real.

“Sleepy Hollow” (Fox) – Ichabod Crane has survived a lot on this series, but he may not overcome lower-than-ever ratings.