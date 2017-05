Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle - In part two of our exclusive interview with Sounders FC forward Clint Dempsey, the star opens up about what his time away from soccer was like while dealing with his heart condition.

Dempsey, missed the end of the 2016 season due to an irregular heart beat. He discussed this diagnosis with Michelle Ludtka in depth.

The 34 year old is now back to full strength with the Sounders. Seattle hosts Toronto FC Saturday in a rematch of the 2016 MLS Cup Final.