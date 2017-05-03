‘Cheeky’ toddler locks himself in car and loves every minute of it

BUDE, United Kingdom — A mother in the United Kingdom had some tense moments after her toddler locked himself in her car.

But for the 14-month-old, it was nothing but a good time.

Kirsty Green was loading groceries into her car when her son Brandon locked himself in the car, Metro reported.

Green posted a photo to her Facebook page that showed Brandon standing in the driver’s seat with a huge smile on his face.

“Thank you to the amazing guys who rescued my cheeky monkey after locking himself in the car today…” she wrote. “He was clearly traumatised by the whole ordeal.”

Brandon was freed when firefighters smashed the rear window of the car after he grabbed a coin and put it in his mouth.

“That’s when I started to panic, because I thought, ‘Oh God, what if he chokes on it,'” Green said.

The rescue team got the boy out of the car quickly and returned him to his worried mom.

“Another happy and smiley customer,” The Bude Community Fire Station posted on its Facebook page.